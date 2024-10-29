MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Sterling Heights woman was hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a vehicle fire in Mt. Pleasant, which she was pulled out of by first responders.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, Mt. Pleasant police officers responded to a roll-over accident at the North Mission Road roundabout.

VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant police officers rescue Sterling Heights woman from vehicle fire

Mt. Pleasant police rescue Sterling Heights woman from burning vehicle

Video posted by the City's Public Safety Facebook page shows officers saving the woman, 22, from the fire. Footage from an officer's bodycam shows him using a hatchet to break the glass, allowing the woman to get free before officers pulled her from the engulfed vehicle.

She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the fire, and police say she is expected to make a full recovery.

The Police Department was helped by Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, MMR, and Isabella County Central Dispatch in this rescue.