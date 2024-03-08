VIDEO: NASA scientist talks about the total solar eclipse on April 8

In just one month, millions of Americans are in for a special treat – a rare solar eclipse will sweep across the entire country.

On April 8, from coast-to-coast, people will seen the moon slowly move in front of the sun blocking some of its light in a partial eclipse.

For more than 31 million Americans across 15 states, they will see the moon completely cover the sun in the total solar eclipse.

The contiguous United States won't see another total solar eclipse until 2024.

NASA Flight Director Nicki Rayl joined us to talk all about the solar eclipse. Check out her interview below!