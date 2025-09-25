Nearby schools close after water main break in Novi; boil water advisory issued

(WXYZ) — The City of Novi is dealing with a water main break on Thursday morning, which has caused nearby schools to close.

Video of the water main break below:

VIDEO: Nearby schools close as City of Novi works to repair water main break

The City said on Facebook that the break is on 14 Mile Road, just west of M5.

According to the city, the Great Lakes Water Authority experienced a break in a 42-inch transmission main, causing a large portion of Novi to lose water pressure. Crews are currently working to isolate the break.

"I took my brother to the airport at 6 a.m, I splashed cold water my face and the water worked just fine," Art, a Novi resident told us. "But by the time I came back, I went down 14 mile road and it was fine around 7 a.m. It must have happened after then, because my phone blew up with Ring door bell people saying 'what's going on? low water pressure?", everything from no water to low water pressure...all the way to Walled Lake, no water, so this is fairly widespread."

Watch our full interview with Art here

INTERVIEW: Novi resident speaks on water main break in city

Citing water being unavailable, the following nearby schools have closed for the day:



Detroit Catholic Central

Hickory Woods Elementary

Meadowbrook Elementary

Mary Helen Guest

Walled Lake Elementary

Early Childhood Center in Walled Lake

All schools in the Novi Community Schools system

A spokesperson for Henry Ford Health confirmed to 7 News Detroit that the Columbus Medical Center on 12 Mile is closed because of the water main break. That spokesperson told us that Henry Ford Hospital is using bottled water, but patient care is not impacted.

Until service is restored, areas of Novi highlighted in the photo above are under a boil water advisory. We're told this process is expected to take several hours to repair. Novi said that at this time, there's no estimated time for repairs. Once water service is restored, GLWA will begin testing multiple locations of the Novi water system. We must receive two negative tests, 24 hours apart to lift the Boil Water Advisory.

Walled Lake has also issued a boil water advisory: