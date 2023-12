DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old man on November 10.

Police say the man was struck and killed by a driver around 1:45 p.m. in a 2020 Chevy Impala near Lahser and Verne.

The driver did not stop at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the crime is asked to contact police at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.