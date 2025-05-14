VIDEO: Police release body camera video of kayaker rescue in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Sterling Heights police officer rescued a kayaker in distress after she fell into the Clinton River over the weekend.

WATCH: Body camera video shows rescue of kayaker in Sterling Heights

Police say Officer Nikolas Bruno responded to Riverland Park on May 10 around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman clinging to a tree in the middle of the river.

Officials say the woman was not wearing a life jacket and was calling for help.

The officer reportedly rushed into the water and swam with her back to shore after a Good Samaritan gave her their life jacket.

The woman’s daughter also lost her kayak, but was found safe on a log dam, police say.

Officials say the woman told them that she, her daughter and her niece were out kayaking for the first time.

The Sterling Heights Police Department says Officer Bruno is a U.S. Navy veteran and “displayed exceptional bravery and selflessness by risking his own life in the rescue.”