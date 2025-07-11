VIDEO: Police say man threw brick at vehicle after being denied free drink at gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was captured on surveillance video throwing a brick through the windshield of a vehicle after police say he was denied a free beverage at a Detroit gas station.

Police say the incident happened on July 10 around 2 a.m. at a gas station in the 18100 block of W. 7 Mile.

VIDEO: Watch the surveillance video of the incident below

Video shows suspect throwing brick into car

According to police, the suspect got upset when he was denied a free beverage, left the gas station and then returned and threw a brick through the windshield of the business owner’s vehicle.

The suspect then left the scene in an older model Cadillac.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5’6” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black White Sox baseball cap, white t-shirt, gray and black basketball shorts, black socks, and blue and white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

