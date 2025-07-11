Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Police say man threw brick at vehicle after being denied free drink at gas station

Video shows suspect throwing brick into car
Video shows suspect throwing brick into car
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was captured on surveillance video throwing a brick through the windshield of a vehicle after police say he was denied a free beverage at a Detroit gas station.

Police say the incident happened on July 10 around 2 a.m. at a gas station in the 18100 block of W. 7 Mile.

Video shows suspect throwing brick into car

According to police, the suspect got upset when he was denied a free beverage, left the gas station and then returned and threw a brick through the windshield of the business owner’s vehicle.

The suspect then left the scene in an older model Cadillac.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5’6” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black White Sox baseball cap, white t-shirt, gray and black basketball shorts, black socks, and blue and white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

