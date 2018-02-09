VIDEO: Police searching for vehicle spotted in area of fatal Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate a vehicle that was in the area of a fatal hit-and-run that happened on February 3.

Police say someone struck and killed a 44-year-old man near Eaton and Indiana around 2 a.m.

A gray 2004-2010 Dodge Durango was near the scene around the time of the incident and now authorities are looking to question the driver.

If you have any information, please call police at 313-596-1462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.