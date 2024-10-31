VIDEO: See inside the estate sale taking place this weekend at the historic Fisher Mansion in Detroit

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an estate sale, you can purchase furniture and other items from the Fisher Mansion in Detroit’s Boston-Edison neighborhood.

Our Peter Maxwell got a look inside the historic mansion during the start of the estate sale.

Video tour of the Fisher mansion for web

The 10,000-square-foot renaissance revival home, located at 892 W Boston, was built in the early 20th century for Edward F. Fisher, general manager of Fisher Body and director of General Motors. This mansion is the smallest of Fisher's properties, but it still showcases the era’s luxurious lifestyle that Detroit’s elite once enjoyed.

Attendees of the sale can purchase original paintings, antique furniture, vintage décor, collectibles and designer pieces. For those with high-class tastes, you can also purchase a custom dining table, which seats up to 18, an elegant grand piano and outdoor wrought iron patio furniture.

The estate sale will run from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, with sale hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. You can register for early access registration to the home on Aaron’s Estate Sales website, and view items for sale at this link.

