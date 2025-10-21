Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Semi rolls into retention pond at Love's travel stop in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and fire department are on scene after a semi rolled into a retention pond at a travel stop. According to officials, it happened at the Love's Travel Stop near I-94 and Wadhams Rd. in St. Clair.
(WXYZ) — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and fire department are on scene after a semi rolled into a retention pond at a travel stop.

According to officials, it happened at the Love's Travel Stop near I-94 and Wadhams Rd. in St. Clair.

Officials tell us they believe the driver of the semi left the vehicle without the brakes on, and it rolled through a fence and into the retention pond.

There were no injuries or anyone stuck.

