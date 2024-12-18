VIDEO: Several Red Wings players go on holiday shopping spree with kids from Detroit PAL

Several Detroit Red Wings players along with some former Detroit Tigers players helped dozens of kids in a holiday shopping spree on Tuesday.

The kids from Detroit PAL shopped at the Meijer on Detroit's west side for the 11th annual Hometown Holiday Assist.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and many other players, plus Tigers alumni Dan Petry and Lance Parish, gathered to help the kids spend $250 at Meijer.

"it's a great evening and it's great to get to meet Jonathan and his dad here and spend the night at Meijer shopping with him. It's great to see the smile and him fly through the aisles," Larkin said during the event.

Check out video of them shopping below