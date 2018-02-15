VIDEO: Shelby Township homeowner scares off breaking & entering suspect

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Shelby Township police are warning residents about a man who tried to rob a home Monday in the area of 21 Mile and Scheoenherr roads.

Police said the homeowner saw the masked man enter through the unlocked front door and scared him off.

Footage shows the suspect leaving the residence on foot. K9 units tracked the suspect's scent through the yards and out to the street, where police believe he got into a vehicle.

The suspect is described as white, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black ski mask and a black Carhartt jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.