HOLLY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Chopper 7 was over the aftermath of a devastating fire in Holly that broke out Tuesday, causing destruction to several historic buildings.

The Holly Hotel, a historic landmark in the village located at 110 Battle Aly, was one of the buildings that caught on fire.

It took multiple fire departments to get the fire under control and now parts of the building are destroyed.

The fire appears to have started near Saginaw and Battle Alley Arcade Antiques, a popular antique spot and business in the village.

At least 5 firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

"I'm the manager of the Arcade Antiques. This is my job. It's gone now. There's so much history there. I'm just so sad. So sad," Battle Alley Arcade & Antique manager Kelly Jochims said.

The intense inferno quickly spread to nearby businesses including the Holly Hotel. Some businesses nearby were left without power.

"Sad that buildings we live near and places we eat are gone," one witness said.

"It does have emotion to it. You feel tied to it. Going in these buildings as a child," another one added.

These buildings date back to the mid-1800s. The Holly Hotel was built in 1893.

Many say it will take time to process the extent of the damage.

"All these people are going to be out of work. Friends and neighbors," one witness said.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.