ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is praising a deputy who helped rescue kids from a second-story window during a house fire last week.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at a house fire on Meadowbrook Court in Orion Township around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, July 10. The caller reported that two kids were trapped upstairs.

See drone video of the rescue below

Video shows deputy rescue two boys from upstairs window during Orion Township house fire

The first deputy to arrive, Deputy Musse, saw the two boys in the upstairs window as smoke filled the residence.

He grabbed a trash bin and put it beneath the window to help reach the kids, and was able to help them get out and safely lower them to the ground.

Firefighters were able to enter the residence and extinguish the fire, and rescue a dog that was trapped inside.

"This incident could have had a far different outcome," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a statement. "Deputy Musse immediately recognized that every second mattered. His ability to rapidly assess the situation, improvise with the tools available and act without hesitation allowed these two young boys to escape what could have become a tragic situation. His actions exemplify the courage, professionalism and commitment our deputies demonstrate every day."

The 10-year-old and 12-year-old brothers were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation before they were released.