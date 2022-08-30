Video shows 'gustnado' in Macomb County; here's what it is

(WXYZ) — Strong storms moved through metro Detroit on Monday night, and some of the hardest-hit areas included northern Macomb County and Richmond.

Justin Smith sent us video while he was driving along the highway on Monday of what appears to be a gustnado.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a gustnado is "small, whirlwind which forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflows. They do not connect with any cloud-base rotation and are not tornadoes. Since their origin is associated with cumuliform clouds, gustnadoes will be classified as Thunderstorm Wind events. Like dust devils, some stronger gustnadoes can cause damage."