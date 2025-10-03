(WXYZ) — Video from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office shows two members of the department rescuing a deer from a tangled hammock.

You can see the rescue in the video below

Video shows Macomb County deputies rescue deer tangled in backyard hammock

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a home in Harrison Township after a deer had gotten itself tangled in the hammock and was unable to break free.

A sergeant and deputy arrived on scene and worked together to free the animal.

"After a few tense moments, they were able to cut the deer free. It quickly ran off back into the woods," the sheriff's office said.