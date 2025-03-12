A semi-truck carrying a shipping container struck a railroad bridge while going under it in Lincoln Park on Wednesday morning.

Video from Zach Belkowski and given to 7 News Detroit shows the semi going under the railroad bridge along Southfield Rd. just after I-75.

See the video below

Video shows semi with shipping container hit railroad bridge in Lincoln Park

We're told it happened just before 10 a.m. and the video shows the shipping container come off the semi's trailer. It was then laying in the road under the bridge.

We have reached out to officials to learn more about the incident and to see if the road is closed.

