Video shows suspected drunken driver slam into Roseville police cars

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Video released by the Roseville Police Department shows a police cruiser getting hit by a man they say was drinking and driving.

According to police, it happened on Gratiot just north of 12 Mile around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The 26-year-old Redford man was driving south on Gratiot when he lost control of his vehicle, struck the center media and then hit two Roseville police cars that were in the crossover.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

While the dash cam video doesn't show the actual crash, it does show the police cruiser getting hit after sitting in the median.