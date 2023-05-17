Video shows suspects leaving scene after cars shot at in Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating two shootings that happened in a west side Detroit neighborhood over the weekend and early Monday morning.

No one was hurt, but several cars were shot up, according to police.

Some people living in the area think it was kids messing around with guns, but police did not confirm ages or suspect descriptions.

Ring camera video 7 Action News obtained shows a group of what neighbors say were possibly teenagers booking it down the street.

The time stamp is 4:55 a.m. Monday. Resident Jyllian Vallis says shots rang out about 20 minutes before that.

"I was siting in bed and I wake my son's dad up and say, 'You didn't hear that?' I'm like, 'You're telling me you didn't just hear six or seven gunshots from outside?' And he was like 'no,'" Vallis said.

Vallis later realized her back windshield had been hit. The scariest part for her was that she's usually up that early to make DoorDash deliveries.

"The bullet shot through here so if it would have shot like that, I wouldn't be standing here right now. It probably would have grazed the back of my baby's head," Vallis said.

We found two other cars on Coyle Street with bullet holes or damage.

A third car was hit but in a shooting that happened two days before, according to neighbors.

The Detroit Police Department say they're early in the investigation but believe the two incidents are connected.

"I am just thinking you guys are out there to have fun. You guys weren't shooting at anything, just shooting at people's cars making their lives harder. Mind you, the gold van that got shot belongs to an old lady in a walker," Vallis said.

Vallis says her neighborhood mostly consists of families and seniors and like her, some are living pay check to pay check.

"I've had to pay 100 and something dollars — $75 to get a window taken out of another car and then $28 for the new window and then having to pay to get the window fixed. I've had to borrow the money from my mom, who doesn't even have the money," Vallis said.

Vallis says on top of all of that, she's feeling unsafe in her own neighborhood.

"I got to worry about kids shooting up cars for absolutely no reason. Mind you, one of the guys was actually in the car when he got shot up. What if that would have been me at 11 p.m., the time i get home," Vallis said.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.