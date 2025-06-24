The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said 3 teens were taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

See video of the chase below

Video shows teens in stolen vehicle lead deputies on chase reaching 100mph through Livingston County

According to the sheriff's office, deputies tried to stop a stolen 2015 Toyota Camry around 3 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-96 near Mason Rd. in Howell Township.

The vehicle fled and led deputies on a chase through Howell and Pinckney with speeds reaching 100 mph.

Eventually, deputies were able to perform a PIT maneuver in Hamburg Township and stop the car, taking all three into custody.

They say the vehicle was stolen out of Grand Rapids several days before the chase. The driver was a 15-year-old while the two passengers were 15 and 14, respectively. They were all from Grand Rapids and the Kent County area.

According to deputies, two of the occupants were on a tether and in possession of "multiple financial transaction devices that did not belong to them."

All three were turned over to their parents and the report will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review as they are juveniles.