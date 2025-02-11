Two Trenton police officers are being credited with saving a dog that was trapped in freezing waters on Monday evening.

According to police, the officers responded to a canal in Elizabeth Park around 5:20 p.m. on reports of a dog that had fallen through the ice.

Police say Cpl. Bond and Officer Bedsun arrived on scene and came up with a rescue plan.

Bedsun entered the icy water and broke through seconds of the ice while Bond coordinated the rescue efforts from the shallow water.

Video shows the officers working together to get the dog out.

You can see the video below.

Video shows Trenton police officers rescue dog that fell through ice

"Their quick thinking, teamwork, and willingness to put themselves in harms' way embody the very essence of public service. Thanks to their bravery, a life was saved today," Trenton Deputy Chief Neese said in a statement.