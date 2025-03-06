A Warren police officer is being hailed a hero for saving a 12-year-old child who was not responsive and had reportedly drowned in a hotel pool over the weekend.

According to police, dispatch received a 911 call on Saturday evening from the TownPlace Suites Hotel about a non-responsive child.

Officer Brooklier was already at the hotel for an unrelated call. When he was notified of the situation, he sprinted down the hallway to the pool area.

See body cam video below

Video shows Warren police officer revive 12-year-old who drowned in hotel pool

The child had been pulled from the pool but was not breathing, and the officer took charge of the chaotic scene. He placed the child in a rescue position and began chest compressions.

Police say Brooklier continued compressions for two minutes while coordinating with bystanders and other first responders who were on the way. He was able to revive the child as the Warren Fire Department arrived on scene.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition, then stabilized and has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

