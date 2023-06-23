Watch Now
Video: Suspects open fire on vehicle of teens at Ann Arbor apartment complex

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 14:50:03-04

Ann Arbor police are looking for several suspects who opened fire on a vehicle of teenagers more than two dozen times.

According to police, it happened in the 2300 block of Arrowwood at an apartment complex near Leslie Park.

Police said the suspects pulled into a parking lot and waited for a black sedan to pull out. As it was leaving, three people started shooting at the car, firing about 25 times.

The vehicle was hit several times and crashed into a tree, and the four people inside the sedan too off. They are all 15-16 years old, police said. No one was hit by gunfire.

Police also said stray bullets hit multiple homes and another vehicle in the area, but thankfully, no one was injured.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random and they are still investigating.

