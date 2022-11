(WXYZ) — Early Tuesday morning we got to see a total lunar eclipse in metro Detroit!

It started after 4 a.m. Tuesday when the partial lunar eclipse will begin, but the total eclipse lasted for nearly an hour and a half, starting at 5:16 a.m. and lasting until 6:41 a.m..

The total moonset will happen until 7:22 a.m..

The next total lunar eclipse will be back in March of 2025.