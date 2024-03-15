VIDEO: Trenton Power Plant smokestacks demolished Friday after 100 years

(WXYZ) — Demolition crews took a piece of history Downriver on Friday morning. Crews demolished the century-old Trenton Power Plant smokestacks at 7 a.m.

DTE said the power plant along the Detroit River was taken down in a controlled explosion.

For nearly a century, the Trenton Channel Power Plant has been part of the skyline.

The plant was in operation from 1924 through 2022 when it was officially retired.

DTE has plans to redevelop the site of the old plant down the road.

The second phase of demolition will demolish the boiler house and that's set to take place in mid May.