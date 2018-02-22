VIDEO: Van strikes multiples poles that fall on vehicles at Buff Whelan Chevrolet

3:35 PM, Feb 22, 2018

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A white van struck poles at Buff Whelan Chevrolet in Sterling Heights on Monday.

Surveillance video shows that at least six cars were damaged by the poles.

Watch the full video to see the damage.

