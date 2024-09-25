VIDEO: What is the Fujiwhara effect? It could keep Helene's impact from metro Detroit

Tropical Storm Helene is continuing to strengthen and will likely become a hurricane on Wednesday.

It's expected to make landfall Thursday in the Florida panhandle area, and then it will continue to move north while weakening.

An area of high pressure is going to protect us here in metro Detroit, and then what we call a Fujiwhara Effect with the dancing areas of low pressure, will likely also protect us.

In other words, the hurricane itself is going to be absorbed by an upper-level area of low pressure, and that rotation is going to protect us from that tropical moisture.

So, we got a couple of things working in our favor, keeping this system away from us.