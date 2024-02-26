VIDEO: What we know about the severe storm chance for metro Detroit on Tuesday

There's a chance for severe storms across metro Detroit on Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Watch Mike Taylor detail the storm chance below

What we know about the severe storm chance for metro Detroit on Tuesday

The National Weather Service said some of the metro area – specifically western Wayne County, southern Linvingston County, plus all of Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties, are in a slight risk for severe weather.

The timeline looks to have storms come through early but those likely won't be severe. But the ones that late Tuesday night and around midnight Wednesday morning could be severe.

The storms are moving fast and will actually be out of the metro area before most people wake up and head to work on Wednesday morning.

With the storms moving through, temperatures will also crash. We're expected to have highs in the mid 60s on Tuesday and it'll stay warm on Wednesday morning, but as the day goes on, temps drop. We could even have some snow.

Winds will also pick up to the point where we could get some wind advisories on Wednesday.

We turn it around for Friday and the weekend as 40s and 50s are back.