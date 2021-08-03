VIDEO: Wyandotte police pursue 'reckless' suspect through five cities in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase that spanned five cities stemming from stolen marijuana plants in Wyandotte.

Police say suspects were stealing marijuana plants out of people's yards. One Wyandotte police officer observed a van in an alleyway.

Wyandotte has a local ordinance against the use of an alley due to heightened criminal activity.

The officer observed one suspect standing next to the van and ordered them down at gunpoint. The suspect initially started to comply, but there was a second suspect inside of a nearby garage. When the second suspect appeared, police say the first suspect ran away while the second suspect ran to the vehicle.

The suspect accelerates in reverse to get away; while the officer is waiting for backup, he begins chasing the suspect and attempts to open the door. The suspect then accelerates forward, strikes the officer, continues out of the alley and strikes the police unit.

The officer retrieved his vehicle and began pursuing the suspect with other Wyandotte police officers joining in. They pursued the suspect through Wyandotte, Ecorse, River Rouge, Detroit and Dearborn.

During the pursuit, police say the suspect crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and became inoperable. When officers approached the vehicle to open the door, the suspect accelerated again, nearly dragging the officer.

As the pursuit continued, police say the suspect crashed through construction signs and lost one of his tires. In Dearborn, the suspect jumped the median, crashed through a tree and rolled into a parking lot, where his vehicle was seemingly inoperable again.

Police say when officers attempted to arrest him again, he put the vehicle into reverse and crashed into one of the police units.

At that point, officers extracted him and made the arrest. Officers looked inside his vehicle and found it completely filled with marijuana plants.

Police say no officers were injured during the incident.