VIDEOS: Damage across metro Detroit after severe storms hit area

In Macomb Township, Jim Miracle was surprised at the amount of damage inflicted by this storm. Shingles from his roof littered the neighborhood.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 12:39:22-04

(WXYZ) — Residents are cleaning up after severe storms in southeastern Michigan caused extensive damage to properties.

DTE Energy is reporting more than 260,000 customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after Monday's round of storms moved through the area.

Check out the videos below:

Wild wind video from Shelby Township

Macomb County storm damage
Chopper video shows damage in Richmond following Monday's storms
Widespread storm damage
Videos show widespread damage across metro Detroit due to severe weather

