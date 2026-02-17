Videos: Looking back at Jesse Jackson's past visits to Detroit and Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader's assassination, has died. He was 84.

Jackson had ties to both Detroit and Michigan over his career, and we wanted to look back at different visits that 7 News Detroit covered during his time.

See the videos of those visits below

Nov. 10, 2021 - One-on-one with Jesse Jackson at the 22nd Global Automotive Summit

Aug. 31, 2018 - Jesse Jackson remembers Aretha Franklin at her funeral

Rev. Jesse Jackson gives speech at Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018

Sept. 7, 2016 - Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Detroit to rally unregistered voters

Feb. 19, 2016 - Rev. Jesse Jackson leads march on Flint Water Crisis

Jan. 17, 2016 - Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for sustainable solution in Flint Water Crisis

March 22, 2013 - Rev. Jesse Jackson blasts emergency financial manager for Detroit

March 29, 2012 - Jesse Jackson speaks at Detroit City Council meeting

June 26, 2011 - Jesse Jackson visits Pontiac to protest the emergency manager

Aug. 24, 2010 - Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Dearborn talking to UAW workers

Aug. 16, 2010 - Rev. Jesse Jackson joins WXYZ to talk about "Rebuild America March for Jobs, Justice & Peace"