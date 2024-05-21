VIDEOS: Police raid pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Michigan Diag

Police in Ann Arbor have moved in on Pro-Palestinian protesters on the University of Michigan Diag.

Officers in riot gear moved in on the group Tuesday morning. Additional police officers have arrived on scene and they have moved people from the Diag encampment.

Police have been using pepper spray to move the protesters back, according to video on scene, and protesters have been seen washing out their eyes with water after being pepper sprayed.

Protesters with the TAHIR Coalition have been camped out on the U-M Diag since last month calling on the university to divest investments from Israel.

Last week, students say they were asked to leave by school officials but they remained at the encampment. The encampment has remained on the Diag for approximately three weeks now, with goals of bringing attention to the war in Gaza.

Also last week, relations between U-M regents and protesters reached a boiling point as the protesters targeted homes of Board of Regents members.

