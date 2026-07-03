View DTE power outage map as 287,000 are without power

(WXYZ) — Severe storms moved through the area on Friday afternoon and evening, leaving more than 287,000 people without power.

Check the DTE Outage Map here

As a safety precaution, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and always treat it like a live wire. Also, never use a portable generator inside of your home because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep generators outside and away from windows.

Here are some additional storm safety tips to follow:

