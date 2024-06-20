Village of Beverly Hills declares State of Emergency, downed trees and wires across the village

BEVERLY HILLS — The Village of Beverly Hills has declared a State of Emergency after Wednesday night's storm.

Residents spent all of Thursday working to clean up in the extreme heat.

It appears the Village may have been hit the hardest by Wednesdays storm.

The National Weather Service told 7 News Detroit the wind speeds there Wednesday were 60-to-85 miles per hour.

"It was probably the worst storm that I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life," said Beverly Hills resident Brad Peters.

Peters told 7 News Detroit his his house was shaking Wednesday around 10 p.m. when a down burst storm came crashing down onto Beverly Hills.

He took our team inside where he showed us that, "there’s a tree limb that went through the ceiling of the kitchen, it was pretty intense for like 10 minutes."

While all of this was happening his son Zack Peters was trapped in the driveway in his car.

He told our team, "As it’s going on I don’t know what’s going on, I see lightning flashing everywhere, I hear the electrical buzz of the wires coming down."

Down the street Jessica Banwert and her kids were taking shelter.

She said, "We took them into the hall because all of a sudden everything was cracking."

Her young son added, "That was kind of crazy how fast it came. Those trees probably would have crushed our house."

Trees did crush multiple houses in Beverly Hills, blocking the streets as well.

Michael Krausman took a golf kart out with his dog Thursday morning through the neighborhood.

"It’s sad, it’s truly truly sad," said Krausman. "I had no idea it was this bad, my house, a tree fell on the roof last night."

The National Weather Service confirmed to our team that Wednesdays downburst storm likely collapsed in Beverly Hills.

Down Bursts can be just as impactful as tornadoes.

However, it's nothing that can keep these residents down, by daylight they were already working together.

Helping their neighbors pull trees off their homes, and put their community back together once again.

"Hopefully that’s the American way, to help each other," said Beverly Hills resident Liz Dawe.

Most importantly, and rather remarkably, no one we know of was hurt in this storm.