Vintage steel grating pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction

(WXYZ) — The Mackinac Bridge is once again auctioning off vintage steel deck grating from the bridge.
The pieces are about 5 1/2 feet x 38 feet and five inches deep.
There are five pieces up for bidding, with the bids in the hundreds of dollars as of Tuesday morning.
