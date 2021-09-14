Watch
News

Actions

Vintage steel grating pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction

Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:42:57-04

(WXYZ) — The Mackinac Bridge is once again auctioning off vintage steel deck grating from the bridge.

The pieces are about 5 1/2 feet x 38 feet and five inches deep.

There are five pieces up for bidding, with the bids in the hundreds of dollars as of Tuesday morning.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!