Watch
News

Actions

Violent death in America stalks ordinary walks of daily life

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Matt Rourke/AP
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
Posted at 1:18 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:18:35-04

DETROIT (AP) — Americans are absorbing the aftermath of a weekend of violence that raked cities across the country. In the bloodiest, in Buffalo, New York, a gunman said to be driven by racial hate killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. The crime scenes, so ordinary, made up what could have been anyone's routine spring weekend. There were shootings at a California church, a Texas flea market and an entertainment district in Milwaukee where people had gathered for a big basketball game. They all unfolded in a country with seething political and cultural divisions, racial animus and ubiquitous guns.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!