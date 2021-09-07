Viral video of student attack could lead to adult criminal charges at Howell High School

(WXYZ) — Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content

The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.

Parents who have watched the video say it is “nauseating” and “sad” and “makes me want to cry.”

Some contacted 7 Action News frustrated that only limited information was being given by the school district and police.

We’ve gotten some answers.

Howell Police confirm to 7 Action News this incident happened last Tuesday at the high school. They also say the student who was attacked is Autistic, but the investigation could reveal more than bullying. Police say the teens are cooperating, the case will go to the prosecutor and could result in adult assault charges.

Parents in Howell say the teens should be suspended and charged. Brandy Bigelow says, “Absolutely they should be prosecuted. The only thing we should be teaching our children is to love each other and be kind to each other and respect each other.”

Karen Somers says, “I feel sad for some of these kids. I know a lot of them are stressed out. So I hope somebody gets help for all of them.”

Some parents contacted 7 Action News because the school district and police were not saying much about the case. The statement says: