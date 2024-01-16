Vivek Ramaswamy suspends his 2024 Republican presidential bid

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is suspending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

His exit comes after finishing a distant fourth in Iowa's caucuses, behind Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Ramaswamy had previously called Trump the "best president of the 21st century" even as he tried to convince Republican voters that they should opt for "fresh legs" and "take our America First agenda to the next level."

The wealthy political outsider also modeled his own bid after Trump's 2016 run.

His decision to drop out is the latest confirmation that the former president still dominates Republican politics.