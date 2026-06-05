(WXYZ) — Two metro Detroit high school students were surprised when they came to Broadcast House earlier this week.

Watch Carolyn Clifford's video report:

2 high school students surprised at Broadcast House with full-ride scholarships

Their stories are different, but both have carried burdens far heavier than most people ever see.

Khalil Bailey is a senior at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology. Early on, he learned stability isn’t something you can count on.

When his mother lost their home, life became uncertain and their car became their refuge.

"What kept you going?" I asked Khalil.

"My mom, she kept me going. Watching her do what she do. I wanna provide the same influence she's had over kids," he said.

He also found support through the Metro Detroit Youth Club, which helped him overcome his anxiety.

"I wanna help as many people as I can. I just wanna keep influencing the youth," Khalil said.

That drive is leading him toward college, where he hopes to become a therapist to help others.

The other student, Aleah Wisniewski, is a senior at Livonia Churchill High School. She carries a different burden — but just as heavy. Her mom became seriously ill.

"Were you ever fearful you might lose her?" I asked her.

"There was a time, yes, that we were afraid that we were going to lose her," Aleah said.

Through it all, she kept going—school, volleyball, juggling two jobs.

"During that time, what would you say was the biggest challenge?" I asked.

"Hoping my mom would be OK. I was so nervous I could not focus," she said.

But somehow, she too kept moving forward.

"It taught me that I could be going through so many challenges, but I would always have the opportunity to get back to it," Aleah said.

Today, her mother is healthy enough to witness her daughter thriving.

"I am so proud of her. So proud of her," her mother said.

Aleah and Khalil were among 409 applicants vying for the Robert A. Schuele Scholarship.

We left both in our studio alone while the scholarship committee had been hiding. They walked in to surprise both students with an extraordinary decision.

"Your stories epitomize what this scholarship is all about. Overcoming challenges, adversity," Bart Tinsley said.

Both Aleah and Khalil were awarded the 2026 Robert A. Schuele Scholarship.

The Robert A Schuele Scholarship was born in 2006 from friendship and grief when his life was cut short. It covers tuition, room and board, books, fees and even tutors.

Both Khalil and Aleah are headed to Michigan State this fall with a full ride and support system that has helped every scholarship recipient graduate in four years.

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