5-year-old girl shot in Detroit expected to make full recovery, police say

(WXYZ) — A 5-year-old girl is recovering today after being shot on the west side of Detroit.

Police say around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers on patrol near W. Chicago and Plainview Avenue heard gunshots ring out. A shotspotter call brought the officers to a precise location on Plainview Avenue where they learned the 5-year-old victim had been transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

"The dude was across the street and just started shooting like boom, boom, boom, boom," said Malik Knott as he recounted Tuesday afternoon."That lil girl always speaks to people. The little girl is a good lil kid. She be to herself majority (of the time), her and her daddy."

Police say as officers were investigating the scene, an adult male showed up to a police precinct saying he had been shot at the same location. Investigators say he sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

"I was on my way to work so I could see the barricades and everything down here on the street," said Ronald Russell who lives in the area. "I feel real bad. I don’t have kids with me now, but if I did, I’d be real afraid because you never know where a bullet's going and they out there shooting like that."

Russell says nowadays people are too quick to pick up a gun.

"It’s like the wild, wild west. You snore too loud, you getting shot. You step in the way you getting shot. It just don’t matter," said Russell.

Police say the investigation is still underway and they're working to determine how many people were involved but believe the shots began following an argument.

"When I heard about that yesterday, I couldn’t do nothing but shake my head," said Jamarion Robinson. "People gone do what they want to do. It’s just the consequences that you gotta live with. Like right now, you got to live with that for the rest of your life. You got to live with that for the rest of your life, you just shot a 5-year-old. You thought you was gone do something. Was it worth it."

Police say the 5-year-old girl doing much better today and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say at this time, they are still working to arrest the suspected shooter(s). If you have any information, call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous.

