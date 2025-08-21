7 Monring Digest: DPD raids, uncertainty on free meals at school & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: The sun returns today

Today: Decreasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s with 77° in Detroit. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in Detroit. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Winds: Light and Variable.

The top stories to know about

Detroit police execute 11 search warrants, recover 40+ weapons in violence crackdown

Detroit police executed 11 search warrants across the city in a 24-hour period, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of more than 40 weapons as part of a crackdown on youth and gang violence.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said the searches are connected to multiple recent shootings but remained tight-lipped on specifics.

"Over the past 24 hours, we executed 11 search warrants and are going after individuals who are violent offenders," Bettison said.

The search warrants resulted in the seizure of various firearms including assault weapons. Bettison estimated upward of 40 were found.

"We got a lot of high-powered weapons off the street — I'm talking ARs, assault rifles, revolvers, shot guns, etc," Bettison said.

While speaking with 7 News Detroit anchor Glenda Lewis Tuesday, the chief described the recent shooting at a funeral repass as part of an ongoing feud between gangs on Detroit's east side.

"Right now, we do have multiple gangs on the east side of Detroit where there's been life taken on both sides, and this was a retaliatory event," Bettison said.

Bettison would not confirm whether the overnight searches were connected to the repass shooting but said he expects arrests to be made soon in the case.

"No arrests have been made, but you can expect something shortly," Bettison said. "We have a treasure trove of information, we have strong leads, persons of interest that were eyeing, so I'm just crossing the T's and dotting the I's.”

On Tuesday night, a shooting along I-275 near Eureka in Romulus left two young men injured. Bettison said it appears at least one of the men was involved in a gang.

"We're still investigating, but I do and I have heard that that individual was involved in a gang as well and has connections to the city of Detroit, a rapper from what I understand," Bettison said.

When asked about the severity of Detroit's gang problem, Bettison acknowledged the issue while emphasizing the department's commitment to addressing it.

Uncertainty surrounds free meals for Michigan students amid unapproved state budget

Michigan students have been receiving free meals at school regardless of income for the past two years. But without a budget, parents are being told that program could run out soon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke out about the Michigan School Meals program on Wednesday in Romulus. The future hangs in the balance.

“Serving Michigan students breakfast and lunch at school has been a game-changer for so many families, for our schools. The reports that I get back from what it’s meant for: behavior and engagement in school. It’s a meaningful investment that we’ve made, and I want to make sure that continues. And certainly, without a budget, none of us can count on it. That’s why it will continue to be a priority. It was in the budget I introduced and I’m hopeful that whatever budget looks like that I sign that it will continue on. It’s important,” Whitmer said.

Northville mom Sam Dykes says the free school meals program has been a breath of fresh air for her family of five.

“We are a one-income family. I have three kids: one in middle school, one that is starting school and a little baby at home,” Dykes said.

But she’s been told it could end.

“It goes through the end of September. And thinking that we have less than a month to figure out OK, do we need to set aside a budget for two kids for breakfast and lunch?” Dykes said.

“Every year for the back-to-school process, we are asked to fill out an income-based form to whether or not you qualify for free meals or discounted meals. And even though I am not working, we were still denied that threshold because my husband makes too much money, according to their standards.”

According to Amanda Klein, the state government relations director with the American Heart Association, this is what they call the ALICE population. It stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

“It’s not just the lower, the lowest income, but those people that are really in that middle that are doing everything right that just need a little bit, those guardrails to make sure those kids are again eating healthy meals,” Klein said.

She’s encouraging lawmakers to hammer out an education budget right away.

Ben Mainka, superintendent of the Novi Community School District, knows firsthand the value of free school meals.

“Our students are not going to learn at their peak ability if they don’t have nourishment. And so, this is something we want to make sure we take off the table in terms of a barrier to learning for any child,” Mainka said.

He says lawmakers are creating a tremendous hardship and he’s imploring them to find a solution that works for all kids in Michigan.

“Nobody’s rainy day fund is going to carry them through the year. We are completely dependent on the money that comes in from the state. We’re a public institution. And so, as a result, we’re required to have those dollars in order to operate the programs and systems that we do. So, it would be impossible for us to operate without them,” Mainka said.

Batch Brewing Company partners with Wayne State to create healthier soda alternative

A Detroit brewery is expanding beyond beer to meet growing demand for healthier beverage options, partnering with Wayne State University to develop a low-calorie, fiber-rich soda.

Batch Brewing Company on Detroit's east side has launched Güt Soda, a non-alcoholic beverage that CEO Stephen Roginson says represents the changing landscape of consumer preferences.

"My job as the owner of a brewery is to come up with ways to get people to come in," Roginson said.

The brewery has developed three flavors of the low-calorie, low-sugar, fiber-rich soda. The latest offerings — blackberry lemon and lemon lime ginger — launched this summer with assistance from Wayne State University's Department of Nutrition and Food Science.

Ph.D. student Md Abdul Alim served as the main researcher, testing Güt Soda's caloric, carbohydrate and sugar levels in the university's lab.

"It's a very proud moment for me because I'm coming from another country," Alim said.

The testing process required significant time and expertise.

"Two to three weeks is needed to do this job because caloric analysis from liquid is not easy — it is tough," Alim said.

The brewery packages 24 cans per minute of the product, which Roginson is careful to distinguish from traditional soft drinks.

"Yeah, people in Michigan call it pop, but this is not pop. Pop is sweet, it's heavy. This is soda. It has more in common with an old-school seltzer," Roginson said.

Roginson credits the Wayne State partnership with making the healthier product both affordable and feasible to develop.

"Whether it's for food or for beer... in addition to have products for the people that are not consuming alcohol, and that's where Güt Soda comes in," Roginson said.

