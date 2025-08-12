7 Morning Digest: 4 shot at senior apartment complex, Detroit FC reveals new stadium name & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather possible as 90 degree temps continue

Today: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms ending with lows near 70°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

As of 7 a.m., there's no major crashes slowing you down this morning

The top stories to know about

'Just irrational': 4 shot during dispute at senior apartment complex in Detroit

Four people were shot during a dispute at an apartment complex for seniors in Detroit Monday night.

Police said the shooting incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue near E. Grand Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene after being told that two males were shot. When police arrived, they initially found three people wounded then a fourth in his apartment.

Detroit police said a man allegedly had an issue with people behind the building who were barbecuing and "probably making a bit of noise." Police said he told them if they didn't stop, he would come take care of it.

The man came back and fired shots, police said. Three people were wounded.

One of the victims then tackled the suspect, who dropped his weapon. A good Samaritan, a woman, picked up the gun and shot the suspect in self-defense, police said.

The victims' ages range from early 60s to late 70s, investigators said. They are all stable.

"This is a shooting that is so ridiculous in nature that you can't even explain it. We're having an incident, again, when people can't resolve common issues. You don't have to resort to a gun because somebody's playing loud music. It's just irrational. When you're in your 70s, this should not be what's going on," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams told reporters at the scene.

Everyone involved has been taken into custody or is receiving medical treatment.

Corewell neurologist sheds light on scary injury to Lions safety Morice Norris

Most of us have seen the scary scene on the field for Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris – after a hard hit during the team’s second pre-season game and video shows him appearing to experience a seizure.

The Lions say Norris has movement in all of his extremities which, of course, is a relief. But I wanted to dig deeper. So I reached out to Corewell Health neurologist Dr. Andrew Zillgitt, who says that Norris suffered what is called a tonic-clonic seizure.

"It's where the body gets very stiff," Dr. Zillgett said. "That's called the tonic phase. And then there are rhythmic jerking movements of the extremities, which we call the clonic phase. That whole event is called, in general terms, a grand mal seizures. But at its core, it's abnormal electrical activity in the brain."

Zillgitt says these seizures can happen to anyone after a major head injury — even without a prior history of seizure. That includes not just professional athletes with their larger size and greater speed, but also high school and college players, and even victims of car accidents or other head trauma where the head is whipped forward then back.

"Sounds like sort of whiplash that you can get in any sort of a variety of activity," I pointed out to Dr. Zillgitt.

"Yeah, absolutely, so what you just described is what we call a coup and countercoup injury where the head moves forward and then backwards very quickly, or the head and neck move forward and backwards very quick. And those type of impacts can happen outside of contact sports. They can happen, as you pointed out, from a motor vehicle crash or even, you know. Falling down the stairs."

Zillgitt says an isolated seizure after a head injury doesn’t necessarily mean long-term problems — but ongoing monitoring is key to keeping players safe.

Anyone experiencing lingering headaches, nausea, personality changes, and memory loss should seek medical evaluation and testing.

Detroit City FC reveals name of new stadium, AlumniFi Field, and renderings

Detroit City Football Club unveiled renderings of its new stadium and the name of it Monday evening

The team will play at the new stadium, AlumniFi Field, in Corktown starting in the 2027 USL Championship season. Detroit City FC and AlumniFi announced at the unveiling that they would be extending their partnership and AlumniFi will have naming rights for the new stadium.

“As longtime residents of the city, the leaders and founders of the Club view this stadium not only as an opportunity for our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love,” Detroit City FC CEO Sean Mann said in a statement. “Through our partnership, AlumniFi has been working with us on a shared vision for a stronger, more connected Detroit, creating an environment where everyone from youth to adults can thrive.”

Two renderings were shared at the event. One shows the northwest corner and the other is from the south. The stadium will be at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street.

“Like Detroit City Football Club, we believe in the power of community,” AlumniFi President and CEO April Clobes said in a statement. “This partnership is about more than a stadium — it’s a commitment toward a brighter, stronger Detroit. Through financial education, local initiatives, and community-driven programs, AlumniFi is here to support Detroit’s continued growth and success.”

Up to 15,00 people can sit inside the stadium. Construction at AlumniFi Field is set to begin in late 2025.

Ticket deposits for the 2027 season open on Aug. 26.