7 Morning Digest: 696 construction delays, school radio station expansion & more

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer-like temps with rain on the way

Today will start out with some sunshine before clouds build in during the afternoon. Late tonight into Tuesday brings the next chance for rain, and periods of rain stick around throughout most of the week. The best chance at thunderstorms on Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonably warm all week long, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: Clouds will increase with a chance of rain late into the night before 2am. Highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain chances increase with temps near 60°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain, highs near 76°. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

Family and friends honor London Thomas on what would have been her 18th birthday

Friends and family of London Thomas gathered to honor her life on what would have been her 18th birthday. It comes after her body was found weeks after she went missing.

"I'm joyful just because I know it's her birthday and this is what she would have wanted. Any 18-year-old would have loved this," said her mother, Jasma Bennett.

Bennett had to bury London on the same day she gave birth to her.

"It's a waking nightmare to have your child that you carried for 10 full months to be ripped away from you," said Bennett.

London went missing in early April and was last seen in Inkster. Her body was found weeks later in Southfield. Right now, there's no word on her cause of death.

London's father, Cedric Salisbury, says this is the hardest thing his family has had to face.

"We thank everybody who gave us the time to try to find London, we hate that everything happen the way it happen but today we just need justice," said Salisbury.

Get ready for a longer commute on I-696 due to massive construction project

You may get re-routed during rush hour this morning, as drivers who rely on I-696 have a much longer commute thanks to a massive construction project. We're down to one lane from I-75 to Cooliudge Highway. 8 Mile is expected to be quite congested, especially for the morning and evening commutes.

On average, MDOT is advising folks to add 20 minutes to their commute times, so plan accordingly.

We spoke to drivers about this construction, including one who found out about it the hard way this weekend.

"It was rough, we had to get to our parents house over the weekend here and it was a rough way to find out that it was closed. We took the wrong way and found out last second," said Royal Oak resident Jon Granroth.

And that was on a weekend! This is the first day drivers are dealing with this for the morning rush hour.

Community rallies to raise $500,000 for high school radio station expansion

A massive campaign is underway to help a local high school radio program in the Plymouth-Canton area that has been broadcasting to the community for 53 years.

The campaign aims to raise over $500,000 for 88.1 The Park, with the Rotary Club of Plymouth committing a $200,000 grant to transform the station's space.

Inside Salem High School, students are producing award-winning broadcasts but are quickly outgrowing their current facilities.

"These studios are, I mean, they're great studios for what we can do, but it'll be so nice to have more opportunities to do more interviews to host more in-person interviews," said Sydney Capen, a senior at Canton High School.

Capen grew up listening to the station and says she values her time there.

"I do community focus, and I like to bring people into the community," said Capen.

The current space limitations are affecting their ability to accommodate all interested students.

The expansion project will convert a classroom into multiple new spaces with editing, recording, and interview studios, a staff room, and storage. It will also include upgrading dated equipment.

You can find out more informationhere.

