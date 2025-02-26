7 Morning Digest: A rain/snow mix today, two men rescued from apparent hole collapse in Wyandotte, & more

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: A rain/snow mix today

Today: Patchy freezing drizzle and sleet possible this morning. Eventually, this will transition to rain / snow mix by midday. Highs will reach the upper 30s for most areas. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Lingering snow showers with temps in the mid 30s. Colder north of Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

Two men rescued from apparent hole collapse in Wyandotte

Wyandotte's Fire Chief Jeremy Moline says rescue crews have pulled two people from an apparent hole collapse at a home in that city.

Moline says one of the men was rescued early in the effort, and the second was pulled out shortly before 11 p.m. The first was taken to Wyandotte Hospital for treatment, and Moline says the second is in fair condition and will receive treatment.

Moline says the work crew was not taking proper precautions for the warming weather.

Authorities say that they received the call about the hole being 25 feet deep in the 2300 block of 17th street last night, with the two men digging about 25 feet deep. Crews from other communities, including Livonia and Dearborn, were called to the scene.

It's unclear why the workers were digging the hole in the first place. Officials confirmed that the men digging were not Wyandotte utility workers, as the incident remains under investigation to determine the cause.

"Thanks to their expertise and the coordinated efforts of all first responders on scene, both individuals were safely rescued," Moline said.

“This was a coordinated effort between multiple agencies, and I’m grateful for the teamwork displayed by our first responders,” said Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton in a statement. “Thanks to their quick action, a potentially tragic situation was prevented."

What metro Detroiters want to hear ahead of tonight's State of the State address

Fixing the roads, tackling medical debt and making sure every Michigander has clean drinking water: these are just some of the topics Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to highlight during her State of the State address tonight.

The topics are also among the issues we know a lot of Michiganders are concerned about right now.

Governor Whitmer is proposing an $83.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which includes $50 million for the state's rainy day fund.

But where do Michiganders want to see this money going? We listened to what metro Detroiters want to hear from Governor Whitmer during the state of the state tonight: from better roads, to steadier, higher paying jobs, Michiganganders want to hear the Governor's plans to make their day-to-day lives easier over the next year.

"Definitely roads for sure," said Clayton Keyes.

"Education is a big thing that they need to address," said Vernice Griffin.

"One of the things i’d really like to see addressed is the homeless situation in general," said Bryce Schumacher.

Cost of coffee up 25% in the first two months of 2025, why and what it will cost you

Clawson coffee roaster navigating increasing costs

First it was eggs, now, it's coffee. The cost is on the rise.

Owner of Sabbath Coffee Roasters in Clawson, Trevor Graham, told us: "The last time I looked, the number a year, it’s about 240% increase in the cost for us to buy green coffee."

Graham said the cost of coffee has been rising for years, but it has gone up dramatically in the last few months.

In fact, it's gone up 25% in the first two months of 2025 alone.

"We spent like a week trying to figure out where people wouldn’t feel like this huge impact, but we were also able to cover all our costs," said Graham. "The black coffee drinker, or the espresso drink, definitely kind of noticed that 25 to 50 cent increase."