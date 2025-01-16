7 Morning Digest: A slick start today, a dental hygienist shortage and more stories

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Slick start today

A clipper system swings through today bringing more light snow across Metro Detroit. Snowfall will be 1/2"- 1" across the region, just enough to create some slippery driving conditions, especially for the morning commute. A few spots north of M59 may get to 2". Snow showers will end in the afternoon with highs in the low 30s.

Friday will be drier and a little warmer, but another storm system moves in Saturday bringing a pretty good chance of snow, sleet, and rain across Metro Detroit. Travel around the region could be slick at times. High temperatures peak in the mid 30s, but then fall late in the day.

Arctic air quickly filters in Sunday, dropping temperatures even more to start next week. Monday-Wednesday next week will likely be the coldest temperatures we've had so far this winter with lows below zero and wind chills well below zero. Cold weather alerts and school closings will be possible.

Any traffic issues?

There's no major incidents affecting your commute right now. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about:

'Right now, you cannot fill': Local dental health professionals speak on dental hygienist shortage

Your dental health is a major part of making sure your overall health is where it needs to be. However, many dental practices may have a much harder time ensuring patients that they can provide them with great oral care.

Many industries and professions have experienced a steady post-pandemic bounce back. However, some are still struggling to recover following a nearly two-year global shutdown.

“In 2020, you know, we were out of work," said Dr. Michael Wojcik. "Our offices were shut down until June of ’20. When we came back in June of ’20, there was no vaccine available. And, at that time, you know, that put some pressure on staff. And, hygienists in particular, some of the hygienists chose not to come back to work or left the workforce.”

Dr. Wojcik is a senior periodontist at Periodontal Specialties in Clinton Township. He says his specialty dental practice and others have experienced staffing issues.

“Right now, you cannot fill," Dr. Wojcik said. "If you’re looking for a hygienist, it is a void that is not easy to fill. And, hygiene programs cannot graduate hygienists at a rate fast enough to fill the need.”

'Preparing for the worst': Prominent Detroit TikTokers ready themselves for potential ban of app

As the potential TikTok ban nears, prominent Detroit TikTokers say they will have to dramatically pivot. They add that the ban affects more than just them, but the people and local businesses they work with as well.

TikTok has become a cultural phenomenon, with 170 million users in the United States alone. Last year, Congress passed a law that forces the app's parent company, ByteDance, to sell its U.S. operation or face a ban, citing China as a national security risk. Federal officials believe user data could become compromised.

Without intervention from the Supreme Court, the ban goes into effect Jan. 19.

However, local Detroiters have built their businesses and livelihoods off the app. That includes Yelitsa Jean-Charles, who founded Healthy Roots Dolls in 2019 and has over 158,000 followers on the app.

“It opened me up to new speaking opportunities, new audiences that I could then turn over to the brand and help us grow our sales, help us launch in retail," Jean-Charles said about the app. "It just really took the company to a different place, helped us get into Target and all these different things."

How much would you be willing to pay for tickets to a Lions playoff game?

The Detroit Lions are getting ready to face the Washington Commanders in a highly anticipated Divisional Round playoff game. This playoff game is not only crucial for the teams but it's also making headlines for its record-breaking ticket prices, the highest for a non-Super Bowl NFL game.

WIth the amount that playoff tickets are going for here in Detroit, you can make a car payment or go on a trip. But some people I spoke with say they'd rather buy the ticket.

"For that price once in a lifetime over 70 years, go to the game," said Robin Morgan.

"If i had the chance to go for 600 dollars. I wouldn't. I wouldn't," said Judy Fedoronko.

Ticket prices for this weekend's Lions game are more expensive than all other NFL playoff tickets this weekend combined.

You could secure a playoff ticket, but you could also open the door to a variety of other purchases with these astronomical playoff ticket prices. But some Lions fans are die-hard and would pay any amount to go when asked how much they would pay.