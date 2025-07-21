7 Morning Digest: Alligator gar caught in Livonia pond, Lions begin Training Camp & more

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Beautiful start to the week

It's going to be a pretty perfect summer day with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s, near 80°. Tuesday will be just about the same, just a little warmer with highs in the low 80s.

A high pressure ridge builds Wednesday, bringing heat and humidity back to Metro Detroit. Highs climb to near 90° Wednesday with dew points near 70°. Heat and humidity continue to build Thursday with highs in the low 90s. The ridge begins to breakdown with a cold front Friday. Showers and thunderstorms return in the morning and will continue throughout the day. Temperatures will only cool slightly behind the front and into the mid to 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny with dry air. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s to near 60° Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

The top stories to know about

Mother of DDOT bus victim speaks out about him being run over

Web Extra: Watch our full interview with Cooper and Arnold

After he was run over by a DDOT bus, a 21-year-old victim is still hospitalized with critical injuries. His family is still in disbelief over what happened.

“I got the call my son has been hit. Just got hit by the city bus," Shakira Cooper told me.

It was a gut-wrenching phone call that the mother could not believe.

Video footage shared with us by a business owner shows the seconds before a DDOT bus driver struck her son, 21-year-old Tjuane Smith, on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The bus driver was traveling eastbound on Warren near Junction, and Cooper says she never hit the brakes, nor got out to try and check on her son.

The city tells us the driver is no longer working, pending the outcome of an investigation and screening for drugs and alcohol.

Family attorney Arnold Reed told me doctors were forced to remove Tjuane's spleen, along with other treatment.

Tjuane remains in critical condition, as Detroit Police are also conducting a separate investigation.

Among what's been most painful, Reed says the city has been silent toward the family, as they've awaited answers.

“No one has reached out. Nobody in leadership. Administration. No one. No one," Arnold said.

Rare alligator gar caught by group of 12-year-old friends in Michigan pond

A group of 12-year-old friends in Livonia made the catch of a lifetime when they reeled in what appears to be a rare alligator gar fish, a species not native to Michigan waters.

"It's probably this big. It's a monster fish. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of fish," Nathan Wilson of Livonia said.

The boys were fishing for bluegill at Jaycee Park in Livonia when they hooked something unexpected.

"I really didn't know what to do because I was a little scared," Evan Mosher of Livonia said.

"It's pretty rare. It's not even supposed to be here," Max Murphy of Livonia. said

The rare catch happened when the boys were reeling in a bluegill that was still on their line, which apparently attracted the larger predator fish.

John Buszkiewicz with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed the rarity of the sighting.

"Seeing these photos, it was clear that it was something that I have never seen before," Buszkiewicz said.

The DNR was initially skeptical because alligator gar are not native to Michigan waters.

"The alligator gar are from the Mississippi basin," Buszkiewicz said.

According to Buszkiewicz, the fish was likely dumped in the park retention pond by someone.

"It's a little concerning. I don't know how well the alligator gar can survive over the winter," he said.

Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike will miss 2025 season after undergoing ACL surgery

Maria Lysaker/AP Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) lines up in coverage against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 10, 2024 in Houston. The Lions defeated the Texans 26-23. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing ACL surgery, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed in a media availability at the team's training camp.

Campbell said that the surgery was "significant," but "needed to be done."

Drafted in the second round in 2021 out of Washington, Onwuzurike has appeared in 42 games, racking up 3.5 sacks and 35 tackles over parts of four seasons.

Onwuzurike missed time earlier in the year due to a chronic back issue that is unrelated to this most recent injury.

