7 Morning Digest: Another cold day ahead, the impending TikTok ban and more stories

(WXYZ) — Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Another cold day ahead

Arctic air continues to spill in dropping temperatures into the low teens and upper single digits tonight. Winds will weaken to 5-10 mph, but wind chills will still be near 0° through Wednesday morning.

A clipper system swings through Thursday bringing more light snow across Metro Detroit. Snowfall will be 1/2"-1" across the region, just enough to create some slippery driving conditions, especially for the morning commute. Snow showers will end towards the evening with highs in the low 30s.

Friday will be drier and a little warmer, but another storm system moves in Saturday bringing a pretty good chance of snow, sleet, freezing, rain and rain across Metro Detroit. Travel around the region will likely be slick at times. High temperatures peak in the mid 30s.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about. Be sure to check our live traffic map before heading out.

The top stories to know about

Metro Detroit TikTok influencers and users sound off on possible upcoming ban

Metro Detroit Tik Tok influencers and users sound off on possible upcoming ban

Michigan-based TikTok influencers and everyday users of the app we spoke with are voicing their concerns about the platform and the possible ban in the United States on Jan. 19, and how it could alter everything from their creativity to their livelihood.

"In regards to overall screen time and time spent on the app i think that is becoming a problem," said Markus Miekle.

"Some people get on there and make money off of it and create an income," said user Donmeva Tolbert.

"People need to see it from a perspective that it's peoples lives that are impacted by it," said TikTok influencer Taylor Dustin.

"Just have to roll with the punches and what happens as far as I am concerned, it's out of my control at this point," said TikTok influencer Derrick Casternholz.

Both Derrick and Taylor have hundreds of thousands of followers, and got their start during the pandemic.

"TikTok has generated a lot of business for me and i am sure for a lot of other small businesses out there they have the best organic reach of any app out there," Derrick said.

"I realized the potential in the marketing and business potential it has behind it and how viral people were going and how fast it was going and how it could literally change your life overnight," Taylor said.

Many users of the app fear that the ban could stifle creativity and connection during a time when social media is more vital than ever.

No resolution was reached at the trustee meeting as Plymouth Township Fire Department calls for more staffing

Plymouth Township Fire Department facing calls for more staffing

At Tuesday night's trustee meeting, Plymouth firefighters union president Chris Smith, with a firefighter at his side laid out the department's low staffing issue, saying when two calls come in, they may not have enough firefighters to answer it. Those concerns were met to pushback from board trustees.

"The way you’re going about this is wrong," said Treasurer Bob Doroshewitz. "All you’re doing is driving a wedge between the firefighters union and the board. Excuse me I didn’t hear them say that today."

Conversations between Plymouth township trustees got heated Tuesday night after Smith pleaded for help.

"The issue is the low staffing," Chris said. "Every member of the fire department is a paramedic. . So we do a dual role. We respond to every single medical that comes out. we respond to every single fire that comes out...If the police don’t respond to it, the fire department does.

"Staffing a truck is the most important thing we can do for the community," Chris said. "If we have an ambulance in the station, it should be staffed. If we have a fire engine in the station it should be staffed."

Smith's concerns on low staffing were met with questions and even pushback from trustees.

"The issue which was HVA, I know that staffing now is part of - you’ve said that you’ve changed the paradigm and now staffing of firefighters if the primary quest," said supervisor Chuck Curmi. "I can show you the screen shots off of social media where your own firefighter called this board a bunch of clowns...you want to work with this board, that is not the way to do it."

The meeting ended without a resolution and Plymouth Township fire department's staffing was put on the back burner.

How to enter for your chance to win free Detroit Lions tickets through Dutch Girl Donuts

How to enter for your chance to win free Detroit Lions tickets through Dutch Girl Donuts

Dutch Girl Donuts is hopping on the Detroit Lions giveaway train, giving one lucky customer two lower bowl tickets to Saturday's playoff game against the Washington Commanders.

The iconic Detroit donut shop says all costumers have to do is buy a dozen donuts to get their name in the raffle. The sweet deal also includes free transportation to the game and swag from the shop.

On Friday, the lines never quite fizzled out as excited customers stopped by for their chance at the pair of tickets at the 24-hour shop.

“If you buy a dozen, up to four dozen — there’s a limit — you can get a chance to two tickets, we put you in a drawing and we’ll give you a call," chef lead Makala Barnes said.

The raffle will go until Friday, Jan. 17, when Dutch Girl Donuts will pull one ticket and announce the winner live on their Instagram at 6 p.m.