7 Morning Digest: Apple Academy in Detroit, hospital policy controversy & more

Metro Detroit Weather: A mid-week fall feel

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few possible sprinkles. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with 77° in Detroit. Winds NNE 10-15 mph.

There will be dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline because of rip currents.

Tonight: Clearing skies with temps returning to the low 60s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Detroit families denied hospital access as loved ones died from gunshot wounds

A Detroit mother says she was denied entry to Henry Ford St. John's Hospital after her 17-year-old son was shot, forcing her to wait outside until she later learned her son died.

Keyion Sadler, 17, was shot on Friday on Detroit's east side. His mother claims hospital staff wouldn't allow her inside while her son was being treated.

"They wouldn't allow her in and not only would they not allow her in, her son had been dead for a few hours before they even brought her inside," said Toson Knight, a youth mentor with Caught Up Youth Mentoring.

This isn't the first time such incidents have been reported at the hospital. Similar situations occurred in April with the mother of 22-year-old Calvin Miller and in June with the mother of 4-year-old Samir Grubbs.

Jasmine Grubbs, Samir's mother, described her experience after her son was struck by a stray bullet at a park on June 27.

"Like, they had no respect," Grubbs said.

According to Grubbs, hospital staff initially allowed her in the room where doctors were treating Samir. She asked if she could stepped out to inform family members about what happened by phone. Security escorted her outside the hospital. She says she was denied reentry.

"I never got that final goodbye. My first time seeing my son after leaving him in their care, walking into that hospital and walking back out was at the ME's (Wayne County Medical Examiner) office," Grubbs said.

Knight expressed frustration with the hospital's policies, saying, "This is the only hospital that I know that consistently denies loved ones from seeing their son or daughter when they have been injured in a shooting or stabbing."

Henry Ford Health responded to these allegations in a statement: "We are deeply troubled and saddened by these claims, and we take them very seriously. It is our mission every day to provide a compassionate, caring, safe and respectful environment for everyone who enters our doors. We are actively investigating these claims and will take appropriate steps pending the outcome of our investigation."

Community helps 10-year-old girl gain new freedom with wheelchair-accessible van

A 10-year-old girl living with a rare neuromuscular disease is experiencing newfound freedom thanks to community support that helped her family purchase a wheelchair-accessible van.

Alexia Jambor, who lives without the use of her arms or legs, can now travel more easily after a successful fundraising campaign raised more than $15,000 toward the purchase of a specialized van.

"I like to have the van because I travel a lot of places," Alexia said.

The new vehicle eliminates the challenging process her family previously faced when transporting her 400-pound specialized wheelchair.

"We don't have to worry about oh, is it raining or snowing or do I have Jeff home to help me? Can I just go to the grocery store with both kids all by myself and can we go when she wants to go," said Stephanie Zendler, Alexia's mom.

Alexia lives with an ultra-rare undiagnosed neuromuscular disease, making her wheelchair critical for independence.

A year ago, Alexia's school community, a local realtor and an organization called Lori's Voice stepped in to support the family's need for a wheelchair-accessible van.

"It's really why I do my job is to help children and to give them opportunities, especially children with special needs that sometimes have limitations in what they can do. I was so grateful to help spread the word for Alexia and her need to be able to access the community," said Kara Kucharek, a teacher at Barnard Elementary.

The fundraiser generated more than $15,000 — enough for the down payment on the specialized vehicle.

"Without the GoFundMe, we never would have been able to get this van," said Jeff Zendler, Alexia's father.

The cost of the van exceeded the GoFundMe but was enough for the family to use as a down payment to finance the vehicle.

"Just to know that there are people out there who they extended themselves without us asking. It was just kind of offered to us on a plate. I feel very grateful to live in this community," Jeff Zendler added.

Apple opens first US manufacturing academy in Detroit

Apple opened its first manufacturing academy in the United States in downtown Detroit, partnering with Michigan State University to encourage business growth through advanced manufacturing.

The academy, located in the First National Building downtown, will provide small and medium-sized businesses around the U.S. with tools and knowledge to enhance their operations through smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

"Detroit is a great place. There's a rich history of manufacturing in Detroit," said Jamie Herrera, director of product operations with Apple.

Through a series of courses and hands-on trainings, dozens of businesses are working with experts from Apple and Michigan State University to learn how smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence can address challenges within their companies.

"These are the things that can really help you from efficiencies to improve your operations. So as companies are starting to advance, these are the things that will help them advance," Herrera said.

The academy is free, with the current program running for two days. Additional courses will be added.

Staff at MSU say the goal is giving business leaders skills they can use immediately while creating networking opportunities.

"We're hoping to build a community as we go through those teachings together," said Sarah Gretter, who works with the Office of the Provost at Michigan State University.

One of the businesses participating is Detroit-based Motoren Solutions, which provides personal protective equipment to the auto industry and currently operates with a small staff.

Ross says the Apple Academy has already shown some of what it will take to scale up and thrive.

"They've proven success over and over again, and I hope to use those same tools to help me exceed as well," Ross said.