7 Morning Digest: Arctic air returning, Moonbeams event returns & more stories

Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet today, cold and snowy Wednesday

Cold, arctic air returns Wednesday and continues through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 30s Wednesday, near 20° Thursday, and upper 20s Friday. Morning lows will also be in the teens and single digits Thursday and Friday mornings, with wind chills nearing 0° in spots. Lake effect snow showers are likely, especially Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Reduced visibility and slippery roads are possible.

More snow and rain showers are likely this upcoming weekend with highs near 40° both days.

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. The Fort Street Bridge is closed for the next two days for repairs, but from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to check our live traffic map before you head out.

U-M regent says home & car were vandalized overnight while family was sleeping

University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker said his home and his car were vandalized overnight.

Acker posted photos on social media showing his wife's car vandalized with graffiti that says "Divest" and "Free Palestine" and said that two bricks were thrown through the windows of their home.

"This is a threat, okay, and this is a threat that Hamas does when they're going to kill people," Acker said.

"Kowing what this is yourself, what's that like when you see that on your vehicle at your home?" 7 News Detroit Reporter Carli Petrus asked.

"It tells you exactly what I've been saying for months about this group is that they're targeting me because I'm Jewish," he said.

Huntington Woods police said they are investigating the case, and are asking anyone with information to call them. They are also asking residents to check any surveillance video or doorbell cameras and report any findings.

Right place, right time: Off-duty firefighter saves couple from burning Rochester Hills home

A Rochester Hills couple is thankful to be alive after escaping a house fire late last month. The couple was trapped in an upstairs bedroom with no escape, until a firefighter who was off duty just happened to be driving by.

“The timing was just odd," Lt. Chris Ogg with the Rochester Hills Fire Department said. "The right place at the right time for sure.”

Ogg was off duty in his own car driving down John R near Avon roads when a home caught his eye.

“As I was driving, I saw smoke coming from a window and then realized I could see two people in the window with smoke coming out of it,” Ogg said.

What Ogg saw was a couple trapped upstairs who had no way out. The lieutenant, with his gear still at the station, pulled over to help. He found a ladder next to the house and propped it up to the window, giving them an exit.

“Our first truck was on scene within four minutes," Ogg said. "I look back at it and I don't know that they would have had four minutes in that window with the amount of smoke and everything pushing out.”

Ogg says it wasn’t just him who saved the day; the couple inside did everything right.

“Having working smoke detectors. The fact that those went off, that woke them up and let them know there was a problem. Once they got to the door and realized there was an issue, them closing the door, that bought them the extra time they needed in order to get rescued. And also getting to the window and making attention. No matter how loud you have to get, whatever you got to do to make noise, let them know something is going on, so you can get the right people on the way,” Ogg said.

Parents of kids at Corewell Royal Oak say Moonbeams tradition is ray of light during difficult times

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital understands that their youngest patients may be feeling isolated right around the holidays, which is why they brought back their annual Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams event.

Dozens gathered outside of the pediatric unit Monday night to shine their lights in the direction of patients. The patients shined some of that light right back.

“When you’re stuck in the hospital, it’s really easy to feel like the world is moving outside without you and that you’re a little bit forgotten, especially around the holidays," said Amanda Lefkof, a certified child life specialist at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital.

The hospital has carried out the tradition since 2017, and the event grows every year.

Inside the hospital, children like 2-year-old Mila Hoang are getting tests done after a series of fainting spells. Her father, Mike Hoang, says the light show is a way to get away from the tests and stress.

“Definitely appreciative that they do it," Mike said.