7 Morning Digest: Bakery celebrates 100 years, new school emergency response & more

Here at 7 News Detroit, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more. That's why we have the 7 Morning Digest, where we'll get you out the door informed and ready to go.

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: Another cool start ahead

Today: A cool and sunny start, partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with lows in the low to mid 50° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

The top stories to know about

Ex-girlfriend of Henry Ford Hospital shooting suspect speaks out about violence she faced

Ex-girlfriend of hospital shooting suspect speaks out about violence she faced

A woman who dated Mario Green more than two decades ago is speaking out after he was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

KaTina McCleney says she felt uneasy after seeing Green's photo on the news following the shooting death of Latricia Green at her workplace last Friday.

"My heart felt like it dropped into my feet, cause I hadn't seen him since 2001," McCleney said.

McCleney says she and Mario Green dated briefly in 2001 when she was just 20 years old. They met while working together at a convenience store in Detroit. When she tried to end the relationship, she alleges Green began stalking her, following her, even leaving notes on her car.

"He followed me to a friend's house one day. And because it was a man, I guess that upset him. And that's what led to him chasing me down and making me get out of my car and putting a gun to my head because as he said, if I wasn't going to be with him, I wouldn't be with anybody," McCleney said. “I froze, I was scared, but I froze cause it was so weird, cause he had a lanyard on his neck with a picture of my child. And he is not my child’s father.”

McCleney says she filed a police report that day and obtained a restraining order against Green, which she says ended his harassment. However, Latricia Green wasn't as fortunate. Although she was granted a personal protection order in July by a judge, it was never served.

"This never should've happened to me, her or anybody else, if a person wants to leave, they have that right to leave," McCleney said.

Michigan schools to adopt standardized emergency response protocols

Michigan schools to adopt standardized emergency response protocols

Starting next school year, all Michigan schools will be required to implement the same emergency response protocols, eliminating the current confusion caused by varying systems across districts.

Some schools, like the Novi Community School District, are already ahead of the curve.

The standardized response terminology aims to create consistency in how schools respond to emergencies, ensuring everyone from students and staff to parents and first responders understands exactly what actions to take.

"A lot of schools have developed their own language. They may have made code words. Their staff might be well trained on what that terminology was, but the community, law enforcement, anybody on the outside may have not had a clear idea of what that school was doing," said Dennis Huisman, Supervisor of Safety & Security for Novi Community School District.

Huisman, who was a police officer and school resource officer for 16 years, points out that terms like "shelter in place" currently have different meanings across school districts, creating potential confusion during emergencies.

"In some places, that might mean an active threat on the outside of the building or neighborhood. That might mean an active shooter in an area somewhere. So that terminology gets changed a lot, and shelter in place can also be used for tornado or gas leak," Huisman said.

The new standardized system uses five clear response terms: hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate, and shelter. Posters displaying these terms and their meanings are already being displayed throughout Novi schools.

The Michigan Department of State Police and the School Safety and Mental Health Commission are responsible for publishing these safety rules by July 1, 2026, with schools required to adopt them by the 2026-27 school year.

"I believe the intent of the legislature was no matter where you go to school or where you teach, there will be standard terminology," said Kim Root, Manager of the Office of School Safety for Michigan State Police.

Bommarito Bakery celebrates 100 years of serving authentic Italian treats in metro Detroit

Bommarito Bakery celebrates 100 years of serving authentic Italian treats in metro Detroit

A century-old family tradition continues to thrive in metro Detroit, where Bommarito Bakery has been serving authentic Italian treats since 1925.

The family-owned bakery recently received a historic marker for its current location on Greater Mack Avenue in St. Clair Shores, recognizing its significant role in the community's development.

Current owner Eric Adams says the family legacy began when his father-in-law, Jim Bommarito, opened the original shop in Detroit back in 1925. The bakery moved to its current St. Clair Shores location in 1961 and has been a neighborhood staple ever since.

"Consistency and family, really," Adams said when asked about the bakery's success.

Adams credits Jim Bommarito with bringing the first cannoli to Detroit, establishing a tradition that continues today through multiple generations of the family.

"Jim Bommarito is the original one who came to Detroit and did the first cannoli - 1925; nobody else had them before that," Adams said.

The dream to bring fresh, authentic Italian flavors to metro Detroit remains alive through Bommarito's granddaughter, Christine Corrado, and her three sisters: Rose, Grace, and Fran. They continue using the original recipes that have made the bakery a local institution.

Despite increased competition from larger retailers, the family-owned bakery maintains its loyal customer base through personal connections and quality products.

"Everybody and their brother has a bakery. Meijer, Kroger, Walmart, but we hold our own here, and I'm just so grateful to our patronage and the people that embrace us the way they do because we embrace them, we love them," Corrado said.

The St. Clair Shores Historical Commission honored the bakery with a historic marker, recognizing its century-long contribution to the community.

"I can't even express the joy I feel and my sisters feel and my brother-in-law, and all of us feel that, 100 years, oh my gosh, you know," Corrado said.

When we asked Adams how to ensure the bakery stays open another 100 years, he emphasized maintaining their core values.

"The same recipe. Recipes in the food, recipes with the customers. Fresh made every day, fair prices, and connect with the people," Adams said.

