7 Morning Digest: Black Maternal Health Week, Tax Day tips and more stories

What's the weather for today?

Metro Detroit Weather: 40s today with chances of snow

The strong winds will stay that way this morning. Today's wind will be very much colder! There may be some mixed showers in the morning, but no snow will stick. Only 40s Tuesday for highs.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly with highs in the 40s. There will be a chance of a shower or wintry mix in the morning. Winds: W 20-40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 54°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Any traffic issues?

So far, no major traffic issues to know about this morning. Be sure to check our live traffic map here.

The top stories to know about

'Get an advocate': Mother of 2 shares advice during Black Maternal Health Week

It’s Black Maternal Health Week in Michigan. Now through Thursday, state and local leaders are raising awareness about the challenges Black families face during pregnancy.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be 50 hours," Marie Richardson said.

The mother of two from Detroit says giving birth for the first time in May of 2022 was anything but easy. She labored for 50 hours but despite the pain, she got through it.

“My mom was really the one saying, 'no, I know my daughter and I know her pain tolerance. I think we should go another route,'" Richardson said.

Her mother was her “spokesperson” as she likes to call it.

“You’re feeling helpless. You can’t control what your body is doing, so you need someone to come in and help you," Tanya Griffith, Richardson's mother, said. "Whatever that relief is, rather it’s a cup of water or some ice or just some comfort, get an advocate."

It’s advice they’re both recommending to women as the state celebrates Black Maternal Health Week: have an advocate with you during and after birth.

Detroit Medical Center's Sinai Grace Hospital is also taking this week to let mothers know they’re here for you.

“(I) came here to better the city's mortality rates as we are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth or have very severe complications than our caucasian counterparts," said Deidra Ross, director of Women's Health at DMC's Sinai Grace Hospital.

L'Anse Creuse superintendent discusses murder suspect attending school for months

Parents of L'anse Creuse Public Schools demanded transparency and accountability at a school board meeting Monday night after they learned that a student, recently charged with murder but long a suspect, was able to walk the school halls for months.

The student, 16-year-old Ryan Sinegal, was initially taken into custody in June of 2024 for the murder of a 17-year-old that happened in February of 2024 on the border of Grosse Point Park and Detroit but was then released.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says at the time, they did not have enough evidence to keep him in custody. After further investigations, Sinegal was arrested on April 1 and charged as adult with murder and other felonies on April 2. Parents were not notified until April 8.

Board Trustee Sandra Hernden says parents should have been notified after the first arrest and the student should not have been allowed back on school grounds.

“Why are we not owning what’s going on," she asked at the Monday Committee of the Whole meeting. “We’re supposed to not just educate but protect our children, and I think we really failed."

Superintendent Keith Howell addressed the incident for the first time in person Monday night, reading a prepared statement that said in part:

"While there are legal limits and privacy restrictions on what we can share about a student, we can speak about the decisions that were made and how we are responding now.

In June 2024, police detained and question the student as a person of interest related to a criminal investigation. At that time, neither central office nor school staff were fully informed of the nature of the investigation, and the student was released without being charged with a crime. Given this, the student returned to school in the fall consistent with state law and our school policies.

Since learning of this situation on April 1, I've taken several immediate steps. I've initiated a full review of how this matter was handled - from the student's initial enrollment to how decisions were made as new information was available."

Tax Day Tips: Local tax attorney sheds light on filing extension

IRS offers tax filing extensions: What you need to know for tax deadline day

On this tax day, if you need more time. you can request an extension, to give you until October 15.

But our Alicia Smith spoke with a local tax attorney, who told me some people think an extension means you have more time to pay your tax liability.

What if people owe money, and they want to file an extension? When do they need to pay what they owe?

“So, if you owe money, the tax liability is due on the 15th, and if that liability is not paid, interest and penalty start to accrue right from April 15th," said Markwei Boye.

So , if you don't want to pay penalties and interest, pay the IRS what you owe today.

Markwei told us the IRS offers three main ways to file an extension:

